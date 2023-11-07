Today we continue to receive more Nintendo-related data. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, after knowing the updated number of Nintendo Switch sold, as well as its most successful games and the updated release schedule, we have a curious piece of information that emerges from these financial results published today. It seems that the sales of this first and second quarter Nintendo has achieved record sales.

This is confirmed:

Nintendo’s sales for the first half of this fiscal year (between the first and second quarters) amount to 796.2 billion yen, including sales of hardware, software and other “IP-related mobile revenues” such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie , applications and the like. These sales represent the highest for Nintendo during the first half of a fiscal year since the launch of the Switch console. The Super Mario Bros. movie and the “significant depreciation of the yen” would be some of the reasons behind this six-month figure, as shared at the meeting.

Importantly, this figure only surpasses Nintendo’s previous first and second quarter earnings. The company has registered six month figures higher in the past, particularly during the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2021, where net sales reached 989.4 billion yen. Often, the last quarters of the fiscal year outperform the first two due to increased spending during the holiday season.

