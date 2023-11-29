At least interesting Nintendo content for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its director! Masahiro Sakurai! As you know, months ago Sakurai created a YouTube channel where she uploads videos explaining typical things and tips when developing a video game.

In the video that we leave you below, we can see that Masahiro Sakurai, director of the title, has shown some interesting designs. These are the keys:

Video Content:

Focused on the original Game & Watch sprite designs. These sprites were provided to Sakurai for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Special permission:

Sakurai obtained “extremely special” permission from Nintendo to show these designs. Many of these designs have never been seen before.

Video Details:

Unlike a quick tour, the video focuses primarily on showing the designs in detail. It spans four minutes and allows for a detailed, close-up view of the art.

Remember that the creative launched his own YouTube channel a few months ago after stopping sharing daily screenshots of the fighting game. Specifically, there are two versions: one in English and one in Japanese. Both channels are called Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games and are expected to offer information on how to make games more fun in their development.

Right now it already exceeds 569,000 subscribers. We leave you with the Sakurai video that we were telling you about:

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at this link.

