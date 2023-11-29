More than 120 gaming positions in 1,324 m2 of the stand at Manga Barcelona

Nintendo returns to Manga Barcelona (from December 7 to 10, at the city’s Fira Gran Vía) and turns its stand, once again, into playable territory. Attendees of this great event of Japanese culture will be able to enjoy such celebrated games as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (sponsor of the event) and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, both nominated for game of the year by The Game Awards. New features from the Japanese company will also be present such as WarioWare: Move It!, Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with its recently completed Extra Track Pass, Pikmin 4 or Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple with the first part of its new expansion, The hidden treasure from Area Zero.

In total, people who come to Manga Barcelona will be able to enjoy more than 120 gaming positions in the 1,324 m2 of the stand. And, in addition to playing, they will be able to attend a Pikmin origami workshop, chat in person with the developers of the Barcelona video game Worldless, and discover Suika Game, the exclusive game for Nintendo Switch that has become a trend and has already accumulated more than four millions of downloads worldwide. Whether they go alone, with family or with friends, those attending Manga Barcelona will find a title or an activity that makes them smile at the Nintendo stand.

The ‘kilometer zero’ industry will also play a leading role. The video game Worldless, from the Barcelona studio Noname, will have its own space at the Nintendo stand. Visitors to Manga Barcelona will be able to discover this fascinating 2D action and platform adventure, set in a moment prior to the creation of the universe… and resolve all their doubts about the process of creating a video game: the creators of this independent title (among them others, the producer David Sánchez and Joel Roset, already well known for his work on another popular indie video game, Gris) will be present at the stand and will talk to those interested about their experience as developers.

Show your skills in Pokémon battles and you can win prizes!