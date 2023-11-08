More details related to Nintendo arrive. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch. This time they come from the presentation of their latest financial results, where they also talked about the Switch 2 rumors.

After knowing the updated number of Nintendo Switch sold, as well as its most successful games, in this meeting information was shared about its new facilities and future initiativesby the president of the company Shuntaro Furukawa.

This is what was shared:

According to Nintendo, plans to build the Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2 (tentative name) were originally scheduled to open in 2027. The 12-story building will apparently need a little more time, as Nintendo has improved plans from his original. describe. As it stands now, the new headquarters will open its doors sometime in 2028. This second development center will play an important role in strengthening Nintendo’s research and development capabilities.

Regarding the environment, Nintendo says that they not only take energy efficiency and resource efficiency into consideration when designing products, but also implement environmentally conscious initiatives such as resource conservation and reducing CO2 emissions in the stages. subsequent manufacturing, transportation, sales and post-production. sales services Nintendo advances initiatives such as expanding the use of renewable energy and efficient use of resources Nintendo is not only working internally, but also collaborating with production partners and other stakeholders to reduce the environmental impact of its entire supply chain . Nintendo designs safe products and provides information to help consumers use them more safely. Nintendo is working to expand adoption of the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app to ensure a healthy gaming environment for children and promote CSR procurement activities throughout the supply chain. Among employee initiatives, Nintendo is working to improve and promote the use of our human resources system to create an environment where all employees can reach their full potential. Nintendo strives to foster a work environment that not only strengthens communication between the company and employees and energizes relationships between employees, but also fosters understanding and trust among all involved. In the area of ​​governance, Nintendo is working to promote diversity by appointing women and non-Japanese people to management positions, sharing more value with shareholders by introducing a stock-based compensation system, and continuing to disclose information fairly and in a reasonable manner. opportune and appropriate time. Nintendo will continue to work to build long-term relationships with each of its consumers and, through exclusive Nintendo entertainment offerings, will work to put smiles on the faces of as many people as possible.

