Specifically, it is its new development building, which will delay its opening. Nintendo has confirmed that its new development building, initially scheduled for completion in 2027, has been delayed until 2028 due to an expansion plan.

This building, tentatively named “Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2,” will play an important role in strengthening Nintendo’s research and development capabilities. This delay comes amid the growing expansion of Nintendo’s development staff and reflects the importance the company places on its future work in game creation and technology.

