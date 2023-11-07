The president of Nintendo wanted to comment on all the rumors that are emerging about Nintendo Switch 2, defining them as “inaccurate.”

Join the conversation

Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the great mysteries at the moment in the video game sector, despite the fact that Nothing is known about what the next generation console will be. from the Japanese company. This is because Kyoto is focusing on complete the catalog of the current model, in addition to pursuing the goal of making it the best-selling console in history, something that seems increasingly closer, after the revelation that it has already sold more than 132 million units. After the revelation of the data, the president of the company wanted respond to the numerous rumors of Nintendo Switch 2.

“Rumors are circulating as if they were official information, but they are inaccurate.”, were the words of the president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, when questioned about all the rumors and alleged information about the brand’s next console. Therefore, it seems that within Nintendo they are aware of everything that is being said about Nintendo Switch 2, although everything indicates that many of these are not close to reality regarding what is happening in the Kyoto offices.

Besides, Furuwaka has also denied that Nintendo offered information about Nintendo Switch 2 to companies in 2022, in relation to everything that has emerged in recent times with the leaks of Microsoft’s trial against the FTC for the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Everything indicates that we will have to wait until March 2024 to know those first official details.

Nintendo Switch 2 would hit the market at the end of 2024

At the moment, Nintendo does not want to offer any type of information about its next console, but all the rumors affirm that should be on the market at the end of 2024. Therefore, Its presumed presentation in March 2024 would be destined to offer all the details necessary for when it arrives on the market, at some point yet to be determined in the next academic year.

It will be necessary to see if by then Nintendo Switch has managed to rise as the best-selling console in history and what Shuntaro Furukawa’s words translate into defining the Nintendo Switch 2 rumors as inaccurate.

Join the conversation