Today we bring interesting news about one of the most anticipated games for Nintendo Switch players. In this case, we are talking about Fashion Dreamer, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console by the developers of New Style Boutique.

Today information has been shared about their future updates. Remember that the game was launched on November 3, 2023 for €44.99. Nintendo and Marvelous have announced free updates for Fashion Dreamer. There will be new costumes every month, with the first round of free updates planned for December 2023. More information will be available on the official website and social media.

The updates will include clothing that look like butterfly wings, glasses, hats, accessories and dresses with a vintage touch. The second update will arrive in January 2024, with new gameplay and an event. We will be attentive to more details! For now we have no images.

You already know that Fashion Dreamer is a game about fashion in which players can wear all kinds of outfits and share their creations to become style influencers. They will be able to choose from more than 1,400 designs and connect online to expand their circle of friends and popularize their brand. Fashion Dreamerwhich will delight fashion lovers, is finally available.

Fashion Dreamer, which will delight fashion lovers, is finally available.

