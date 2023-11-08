More Nintendo-related details are coming to us again. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch. This time they come from the presentation of their latest financial results, where they also talked about the Switch 2 rumors.

After knowing the updated number of Nintendo Switch sold, as well as its most successful games, in this meeting information was shared about the milestones that The Legend of Zelda is achieving on Switch, by the president of the company Shuntaro Furukawa:

Global cumulative sales of this title exceeded 17.6 million units at the end of September. Although there was great anticipation for the title prior to its release (partly due to the popularity of its acclaimed predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild), the global enthusiasm and positive reception at launch exceeded our expectations. This strong reaction from players not only increased the visibility of the title, but also helped reaffirm the strength of the Nintendo Switch even in its seventh year. We’ve continued to expand The Legend of Zelda series over the 30 years since its first entry in 1986, but we’re now seeing a different sales trend for the Nintendo Switch generation. On Nintendo Switch, sales of The Legend of Zelda software have grown dramatically compared to previous titles in the series. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a long-running title that has been a consistent performer since its release in 2017. Entries in the series prior to Nintendo Switch tended to have lower sales in Japan than other regions, but The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, following the path set by its predecessor, has already sold 3 million copies in Japan, growing on a scale not seen on previous platforms. The Legend of Zelda has become a much-loved series with many fans across all regions, accompanied by significant growth in sales.

He has also shared the following about the Pikmin expansion:

The Pikmin short films have been viewed more than 440 million times worldwide. Pikmin Bloom allows consumers to enjoy spending time with Pikmin as part of their everyday lives. Pikmin Easter eggs in Super Nintendo World and The Super Mario Bros. Movie also increased interest. Nintendo continues to foster interest in Pikmin through a variety of avenues, including collaborations with partner companies, presenting short contests on video screens on trains in Japan, and creating a portal on Nintendo’s official website to deepen understanding. of the characters and world of Pikmin. Nintendo recently created a “Pikmin in Everyday Life” product line. Pikmin 4 sold 2.5 million units worldwide as of the end of October. This figure has exceeded the total cumulative sales of other Pikmin titles. Pikmin 4 quickly became the best-selling title in the series. Pikmin 4’s initial sales also surpassed those of previous titles in all regions. Sales in Japan were particularly strong.

