At Ruetir.com we offered you the updated number of Switch sold, as well as its most successful games, and at this meeting there was also a round of questions and answers that left us with curious statements. In this case, the president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawahas spoken about how protect your IP dedicating the time they need to give them quality and not overestimating sales.

These have been his words:

We do not intend to simply set a numerical sales target for our mobile and IP-related business and then aim for that. Use of Nintendo IP requires extremely careful oversight so as not to negatively impact people’s image of our intellectual property or damage the emotional bond they have formed with it by playing our games. While we always strive to achieve the maximum possible results in each initiative, we do not believe it is appropriate to set numerical objectives, such as revenue for intellectual property-related business. By deepening your love of Nintendo games and intellectual property through our efforts to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo intellectual property, we hope to provide opportunities for people to get their hands on a dedicated video game system. for the first time. That’s the core of our business and it also encourages those who may have played our games before, but are taking a break from gaming for a while, to try one of our dedicated gaming systems again. While the goal of our intellectual property development initiatives is not to create a second pillar of revenue comparable to the dedicated video game platform business, we do believe it is essential to the strengthening and sustainable growth of our core business.

