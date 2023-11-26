Do you have a Nintendo Switch? Pay attention, we have news that interests you: Nintendo has just confirmed that it will carry out maintenance work in the coming days. All this to guarantee that your online services operate normally.

What is important about this? That during maintenance work the affected services will not be available to consumers or will simply not operate in the same way. Therefore, it is important that you know to avoid an unpleasant surprise the next time you want to play.

When is the next Nintendo Switch maintenance?

Nintendo announced that its next maintenance work will begin on Monday, November 27 at 8:00 PM, Mexico City time. The maintenance is estimated to last 2 hours, so it will end at 10:00 PM, Mexico City time.

Typically, maintenance can affect online play, the eShop, and other elements that require Nintendo servers to function. Fortunately that won’t happen this time.

What happens is that the maintenance Only applies to the Nintendo Switch Online application on mobile phones. Yes, the one that Nintendo launched so that you can talk to your friends when playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Splatoon 3 as if Discord didn’t exist. So, if you communicate with your friends through another means you have nothing to worry about.

And you, what do you think about this maintenance? Will it affect you in any way? Tell us in the comments.

