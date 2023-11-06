Nintendo of America has revealed the first batch of Black Friday 2023 Switch game deals. Games up to under $20!

In addition to the pack of Switch OLED con Smash Bros or that of Super Mario Party with two Joy-Con, Nintendo of America has also revealed the first Black Friday deals on Switch games. The company has previewed everything it will reduce from its catalog starting next year. November 19th in several select stores.

The appetizer is a total of 8 Nintendo Switch games that are reduced to $39.99, $29.99 and included $19.99. All of them in physical format and in stores that adhere to Nintendo’s Black Friday campaign. Needless to say, for the moment, these offers are limited only to American territory, although it is expected that we will see a similar movement in Europe.

Here you have the first Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games in 2023:

Switch games reduced to $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for ($59.99) $39.99

Luigi’s Mansion 3 for ($59.99) $39.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for ($59.99) $39.99

Super Mario Odyssey for ($59.99) $39.99

Switch games reduced to $29.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for ($59.99) $29.99

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for ($59.99) $29.99

Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition for ($49.99) $29.99

Switch games reduced to $19.99

Everybody 1-2-Switch! for ($29.99) $19.99

Fuente