We have surprising news for Nintendo Switch Online users. We now have confirmed news available for this service regarding new games on Switch! You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

This morning we learned that 2 games have already been confirmed on the way to this service, specifically from the Nintendo 64 catalog. However, Nintendo Japan has announced something else.

Nintendo has announced an 18+ variant of the N64 Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) app exclusively for the Japanese market. This new version, scheduled to debut on November 30, will include titles like Jet Force Gemini and Rare’s GoldenEye 007, the latter released earlier in the year for Western audiences.

The reason behind creating a separate Nintendo Switch app lies in Japan’s exclusive game rating system, where both games are rated ‘Z’, indicating adult-only content and requiring 18+ age verification for purchase. Nintendo seeks to ensure that underage users cannot access or view these games, which is why it has segregated these titles into a specialized application.

This strategic move by Nintendo meets Japanese regulations and ensures compliance with age restrictions. Furthermore, it explains the delay in the release of GoldenEye 007 in Japan compared to its release in the West. We will have to stay tuned to see if a similar app arrives in Europe or America.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. You also have our complete coverage of Nintendo Switch Online on the web.

Fuente.