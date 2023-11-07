Nintendo announces a new Nintendo Switch OLED pack ready for Black Friday, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, 3 months of Online and special Joy-Con.

Nintendo is already preparing its Black Friday deals, and is going to pair the Nintendo Switch with some of the console’s most popular games.

This 2023 has been a year with many releases for Switch, such as Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 or Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but some older games, such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continue selling better than many new games.

The aforementioned packs had already been confirmed by Nintendo Australia, and today Nintendo of America has announced a new pack with another impressive Switch game: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

All these packs will be released in the month of November (the Smash Bros. one, the November 19tha week before Black Friday), and include the Nintendo Switch OLED model console (with a larger and much higher quality screen), the digital game, and a 3-month individual subscription for Nintendo Switch Online.

The difference is that this pack comes with special Joy-Con, with the Nintendo Switch logo crossing them (especially on the left Joy-Con). Unfortunately, the dock is the standard one, without decoration, as was the case with the special Switch pack with Smash Bros. released in 2018.

The other planned Nintendo Switch packs and offers on Black Friday

At the moment, this announcement is only from Nintendo of America, but we hope that in the coming days or weeks Nintendo Spain also announce that it brings these (or some) of the Switch OLED packs with Mario Kart, Smash Bros. or Animal Crossing, along with other promotions.

For example, a pack of two Joy-Con, red and dark blue, accompanied by Super Mario Party in digital version, was also announced today at Nintendo of America, on sale on November 10.

Are you thinking of getting a Nintendo Switch this Christmas? One of these packs would allow you to save some of the games that you probably want to have, such as Smash Bros. or Mario Kart, although there are many more essential games on Nintendo Switch (and not just Mario and Zelda).