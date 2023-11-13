Nintendo just surprised us by announcing a new Indie World for tomorrow, where it will announce its catalog of indie games for the coming months. The presentation will take place in the Spanish afternoon (more specifically at 6:00 p.m. on the peninsula) and will last 20 minutes in which announcements of various productions that are underway for the hybrid console will be revealed:

A new @IndieWorldNA Showcase is airing tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. #IndieWorld Watch it live here: https://t.co/z39Mhr4n0K pic.twitter.com/2L7jUwk9eP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 13, 2023

The surprise game of the Indie World

Although the announcement has taken us all by surprise, the truth is that for a few hours now an announcement has been rumored that coincides with the premiere of this presentation. The acclaimed Outer Wilds would arrive on Nintendo Switch tomorrow, being the great announcement of this Indie World and a surprise release that many players will surely be waiting for.

Outer Wilds It is an incredible special exploration game that we highly recommend. For this reason, we encourage you not to miss tomorrow’s presentation where we can supposedly learn more about it and other titles in the catalog! Who knows, maybe even Hollow Knight Silksong will make an appearance… or would that be asking too much?

Whatever the case, don’t hesitate to leave your predictions in the comments, We’ll see what ends up coming out!