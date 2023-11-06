Nintendo America has announced a special Super Mario Party bundle for Switch with a pair of red and blue Joy-Con at a reduced price.

Nintendo is preparing to give everything at Christmas and during Black Friday. The company has just announced a Switch OLED pack with Smash Bros Ultimate and controllers, but it hasn’t stopped at just that. It has also announced a special Super Mario Party pack for Nintendo Switch with a pair of Joy-Con.

Announced only for America, for the moment, this bundle includes a download code for the first Mario Party on Nintendo Switch, as well as two Joy-Con in red and blue. It will be available for sale from the day November 10with a price $99.99. Which implies a savings of $39 (30% approximately).

At the moment, no similar pack has been announced in Europe, although it is a matter of time before the European division begins to make moves ahead of the Christmas campaign that will kick off with the BF. What deals will Nintendo bring for Black Friday this year?

