Nintendo officially announces the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, produced by Avi Arad for Sony Pictures with director Wes Ball. Who should play Link and Zelda?

The Nintendo Cinematic Universe continues with The Legend of Zelda… in real image, and produced, as incredible as it may seem, by Sony Pictures. Nintendo has just announced it through a statement on its website, signed by the player himself. Shigeru Miyamoto.

After the success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie and the Super Nintend World parks, we would have thought that Nintendo would continue its collaboration with Universal Pictures for the Zelda movie.

But he has gone to another company: in an agreement about which absolutely nothing had been leaked, Miyamoto says that he has been working with Avi Aradproducer of Sony Pictures known for the movies Spider-Man.

Your director will be Wes Balldirector of the Maze Runner saga, as well as the new film Kingdom of the Planet the Apeswhich premieres in 2024 (and had a trailer last week).

What we know about Nintendo and Sony’s The Legend of Zelda movie

The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director and member of Nintendo, and Avi Arad, president of Arad Productions Inc. Sony Pictures will handle the theatrical distribution of the film worldwide.

The film will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc. and directed by Wes Ball. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% financed by Nintendo.

“By producing visual content from Nintendo’s intellectual property itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities for people around the world to access the world of entertainment that Nintendo has built, through different media beyond its dedicated game consoles.” , declares Miyamoto, who was already very much on top of the Super Mario movie, with excellent results.

This The Legend of Zelda movie It will be in real image, so in the coming years we will be biting our nails to find out which actors will play Link, Zelda, Ganondorf, Impa and other characters from the kingdom of Hyrule.