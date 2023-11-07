Good news for all those who were hoping to see their favorite characters from ‘The Legend of Zelda‘beyond the video game console. Nintendo has given the green light to the development of a live-action film about the popular franchise.

We are facing the second major film project of the Japanese firm in recent times. A little over a year ago, remember, he announced the arrival of Super Mario Bros. to the big screen. Now it is the turn of another classic and recognized title.

‘The Legend of Zelda’ live-action movie on the way

There aren’t too many details about the film, but Nintendo provided this Tuesday some interesting facts that allow us to size the project. First of all, we know that it will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc.

The aforementioned production company is headed by Avi Arad, who is known in the film industry for having been the creative director of Marvel Entertainment and president and CEO of Marvel Studios at the time of films like ‘Spider-Man’.





Nintendo will be represented in the project by Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary franchise creator ‘The Legend of Zelda’, and others like ‘Mario’ and ‘Donkey Kong’. “I’ve been working on the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie for many years,” she said.

We also know that the film will be financed “more than 50%” by Nintendo and the rest by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. The latter firm will be in charge of materializing its distribution in theaters around the world. When will it arrive? We don’t have a precise date.

“It will take time until it is finished, but I hope you will be eager to see it,” Miyamoto said. So, although the project has years of progresswe will have to be patient and wait some time until we can finally enjoy it on the big screen.

Images: Nintendo

