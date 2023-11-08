The news just broke a few minutes ago. The new Nintendo movie will be based on The Legend of Zelda. The first surprise is that it will not be animated, but with real actors, and the second… that It is a co-production with Sony Pictures.

Nintendo Japan just released a statement with the announcement. Your new movie will be The Legend of Zeldaproduced by Nintendo and Arad Productions and directed by Wes Ball.

The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, with more than 50% financed by Nintendo. Sony Pictures will distribute the film in theaters around the world.

Nintendo and Sony Pictures announce The Legend of Zelda movie

The film will be produced by Arad Productions and the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario and The Legend of Zelda, who has also produced Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

Arad Productions is a company created by Israeli producer Avi Arad, specialized in bringing video games and comics to film. It has produced titles such as Uncharted or the recent Spider-man: Crossing the Multiverse.

As a producer, Avi Arad is behind the latest live-action Spider-Man films, and countless Marvel titles: Blade, X-Men, Iron Man, etc.

The Legend of Zelda is a legendary saga of Nintendo fantasy games that dates back to the 80s. The latest chapter, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, was released this year for Nintendo Switch:

Director of The Legend of Zelda Will it be Wes Ball?known for the Maze Runner trilogy, and which will release the latest installment of Planet of the Apes next year.

After the great success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, the second highest grossing title of the year after Barbie, It was expected that Nintendo would be encouraged with its second great video game saga, The Legend of Zelda. But it has been a surprise that it is a movie with real actors, and not animation. And Sony Pictures co-produce and distribute the film, it has its morbidity…