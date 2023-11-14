Nintendo’s Black Friday deals are going to begin, and the company has given dates and a preview of the discounted games, consoles and packs.

He had already announced them in American territory, and now he has done the same in Europe. We already know When do Nintendo’s Black Friday deals start this 2023?. Starting November 16, the company will kick off its biggest sales of the year, with discounts in both the eShop and My Nintendo Store to buy cheapest Nintendo Switch gamesas well as console packs And till merchandising oficial of their franchises.

If you want to prepare for what’s coming, we have compiled all the information announced by Nintendo about Black Friday 2023, with the first Switch games confirmed to receive offers, the packs and other surprises that are on the way. You won’t miss anything!

Nintendo and Switch Black Friday deals: first details

Nintendo’s Black Friday starts on November 16, 2023 y will end on December 3. During those two weeks, there will be a “second phase” with more sales that will begin on Monday November 20 and that, among other things, will allow you to buy several cheaper Switch games, such as Metroid Prime Remastered o Super Mario Odyssey. We tell you the whole story below:

Confirmed Nintendo Switch games

We can wait more than 1,000 games on sale for Nintendo’s Black Friday 2023. To whet your appetite, the company has offered a list with 10 games that will be on sale starting November 16 and several more that will be discounted starting on the 20th of the same month, when the second round of offers begins:

EA Sports FC 24 – November 16, 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Ultimate Edition – November 16, 2023

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition – November 16, 2023

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – November 16, 2023

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – November 16, 2023

Sonic Superstars – November 16, 2023

No Man’s Sky – November 16, 2023

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – November 16, 2023

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe – November 16, 2023

Persona Collection – November 16, 2023

Metroid Prime Remastered – November 20, 2023

Fae Farm – November 20, 2023

Red Dead Redemption – November 20, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – November 20, 2023

Super Mario Odyssey – November 20, 2023

Nintendo Switch console packs

Currently there are no percentages of offers or prices, but these are the Nintendo Switch console packs with game that will be on sale during Nintendo’s Black Friday 2023:

Pack de Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo Switch OLED Model Mario Edition + Super Mario Bros Wonder download code + Mario plush.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Cinnamon Pack – Nintendo Switch Lite Cinnamon Aloha Edition + Cinnamon Plush.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Tendo and Nendo Pack – Nintendo Switch Lite Tom Nook Aloha Edition + Tom Nook Plush.

Pack de Nintendo Switch Sports – Nintendo Switch Standard Model + Nintendo Switch Sports + Joy-Con leg strap + Bottle

Merchandising de Nintendo

At the moment, the company has not listed specific products, but anticipates that there will be sales on headphones, stationery and accessories from Kirby, LEGO Super Mario and much more. In addition, starting November 16 there will be available a new line of Nintendo Christmas decorations in My Nintendo Store. All purchases over €80 will also be taken as a gift a Christmas Mario ornamentalthough only those that take place between November 16 and December 3, 2023.

Source: Press release