The animated film Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos has been a success and that is why it will have a sequel where we will see Shredder.

Warning SPOILERS. At the end of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem there is a small cameo by Shredder, the franchise’s most popular villain. Therefore, that moment is a preview of what we will see in the sequel that they are already preparing.

This is the cameo: In the post-credits scene, the evil Cynthia Utrom calls Shredder to help her defeat the Ninja Turtles. Although, we only see him for a brief moment, we get a glimpse of the mythical purple cape and his spiked armor.

Now, director Jeff Rowe has revealed details of the sequel.

When asked if we would see a new version of Shredder in the new Ninja Turtles installment, Jeff Rowe answered:

“That’s exactly what I’m trying to find out and what my next meeting will be about. That’s what we’re in now. Shredder is just a great character. He is an iconic, classic and beloved character. He’s like the Joker. You know who he is even if you’re not a fan of the source material. I think we definitely want to make a villain movie. “We’re currently trying to make decisions on that, but those decisions for us as filmmakers will always come from what tells the best story, specifically about our main characters, the Turtles.”

If they have changed the origin of the Turtles, their appearance and even invented a new villain, the new Shredder is sure to surprise. Therefore, it will be very interesting to see what they have prepared for the next installment, but what is clear is that Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos is very good and we cannot rule out that it could fight for the Oscar for Best Animated Film.

