The first meeting of the ninja turtles with the new federal force against the mutants ends. And Donatello suffers at the hands of his own technology

A quiet volume with many stories to gain momentum. The end of the ninja turtles’ battle against Agent Bishop, the redemption of Alopex and a run-in with the machine that saved Donatello and now wants to be free are added to a Christmas special to leave a less intense delivery than what we are used to in this series. But the war continues, the Foot is now controlled by Splinter and the streets are at war with the new leader of the purple dragons.

The title entry Ninja Turtles Universe In the publication of the saga of the chelonians, many secondary characters enjoy their own development that does not interfere with the normal course of the series in the USA. In Spain, ECC unifies the series into volumes, which means that many volumes contain more material from these spin-offs, other limited or special ones, than from the original collection, which makes the turtle universe more complete, but also makes it progress more slowly. You can’t fear everything.

In this case we come from a volume that had to divide the action of an arc, which ends in this issue, A fight between the turtles, a new federal group that hunts mutants and a third side that only thinks by virtue of the benefit they can obtain. . New enemies that the brothers need to know to calculate the extent of their power and be able to defend themselves. The danger multiplies, but so do the allies. Alopex achieves redemption after her path of hatred and revenge that she did not know how to control and that Kitsune encouraged from the shadows to be able to handle her.

Christmas special

The Christmas special does not arrive on dates, but it is quite common that we have to read about Christmas in short sleeves. A story that remembers a little of that innocence and warmth that this strange family of mutants and humans has, one of the great strengths of this franchise. Because in the end they are a family that has grown up and has faced the world together, not always with all its members and sometimes they fight among themselves, but that’s how families are.

And to top it off, Metalhead returns, the robot that housed Donatello’s mind (perhaps the soul) for a time. This time technology plays tricks on the smartest turtle. In the end there is the question of whether we are just a sum of experiences or there is something more, an essence that makes us see that lived in an individual and unique way.

Much of the volume recovers the tone that the series had, abandoning the serious, almost excessively grim and gritty tone. There are jokes and pranks again and the family recovers from wounds that they had suffered separately but have to heal together.

The art of the series is so distributed between the mother series and the spin offs that although the quality and level is similar, the main one always wins in this aspect. Not because the artists of one collection or another are worse, but because the familiarity of the authors with the saga makes them looser and build more fluid narratives.

Conclusion

It is not the best volume of the saga, but it is an impasse that the characters needed. After an odyssey to destroy the Foot Clan, the final twist of the war had proven too much for everyone. This rest and reflection is not lacking in action, but it allows a small valley in the lives of characters who have already been pushed to the limit too many times.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vol. fifteen

Title: : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vol. fifteen

URL : Milcomics

Author : VVAA

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-06-27

ISBN : 9788419733856

Description : Bebop and Rocksteady stumble upon a time-travel scepter, kicking off the craziest and most destructive adventure yet! When a mysterious new mutant attacks Baxter Stockman, the Turtles will reluctantly have to save him, but no one knows that a new archenemy is setting a trap for them. Additionally, Donatello reboots a new and improved Metalhead only to discover that the robot no longer functions entirely as designed. Original edition: Universe nos. 1-5 (Inside Out), TMNT nos. 65-66, Universe nos. 4, 5, 6, 10, 6-9, 7, 8 USA

SOMETHING (JC Royo)

3.0 3.00 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)