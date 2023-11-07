Thanks to Selecta Vision we bring you at Cinemascomics an exclusive scene from The Bullet of God, a film directed by Nick Cassavetes and starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jaime Foxx

On November 10, The Bullet of God will be released in theaters, a film based on true events directed by the actor and director, Nick Cassavetes (John Q), and starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Maika Monroe ( The Stranger) and Jaime Foxx (Spider-man: No Way home), inspired by real events.

In The Bullet of God, A detective infiltrates a cult to rescue his daughter with the help of the only female victim who has managed to escape the satanic cult.

After his ex-wife is murdered and his daughter is kidnapped by an insidious satanic cult, Deputy Detective Bob Hightower decides to take matters into his own hands due to the ineffectiveness of the failed official investigation. Bob leaves the police force, gets tattoos and infiltrates the cult to find his daughter. His only help consists of the social renegade known as The Ferryman and Case Hardin, a young woman as damaged as she is brilliant and the only female victim to escape the cult. Together they go into the den of the wolf to save Bob’s daughter while Case tries to take advantage of the opportunity to empower himself and turn the page once and for all from the cult and its charismatic maniacal leader Cyrus who took so much away from him.

In the exclusive clip that we present to you we can see the scene of Gabi Hightower’s kidnapping.

You can see it below:

In addition to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jaime Foxx, The Bullet also includes January Jones (Mad Men, X-Men: First Class), Jonathan Tucker (Westworld), Ethan Suplee (The Hunt) in its cast. and Karl Glusman among others.