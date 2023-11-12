Nikita Mirzani recently got angry during a live broadcast on her private Instagram account because many netizens who were Fuji fans kept asking where Fadly Faisal’s younger brother was.

As is known, Nikita Mirzani and Fuji were traveling together around Europe with Bening’s Clinic. However, during the live broadcast, Nikita Mirzani and Fuji slept in different rooms, but many Fuji fans asked where he was.

As a result, Nikita Mirzani’s emotions exploded. Apparently, according to the mother of three, she has often been asked about Fuji’s whereabouts since the first day when she broadcast live in Europe.

Openly, Nikita Mirzani now even calls Fuji fans ‘dogs’ in front of Fuji directly. This was recorded when Nikita Mirzani and Fuji were on the same bus.

In the video reposted by the TikTok account @bukunyamila_asnawifuji, the two of them were recorded in a live broadcast conducted by Dery.

“Basically, all of his (Fuji) fans are dogs,” said Nikita Mirzani, pouring out her frustration.

Fuji, who heard this, could only grin. Nikita Mirzani then said that she did not want to discuss this behind Fuji’s back.

“Speak directly in front of the person you’re looking for, right? So if it’s like this, you can ask (Fuji),” added Nikita Mirzani.

Nikita Mirzani’s words were confirmed by Fuji. According to Fuji, his fans can ask him where he is when they are in the same location.

“For example, if there is an account, it’s okay to ask, if it’s on the same bus it’s okay. That’s a different room,” said Fuji.

The video immediately drew various comments from netizens. Even though some netizens agree with Nikita Mirzani’s opinion, other netizens think that Nikita Mirzani’s words are too harsh.

“Uti fans just asked about Uti, but immediately said it was a dog,” wrote the account @ka********

“Niki is too much. Even if it’s uncomfortable, why do you have to be so rude,” commented @ma*************

“It’s a pity that Fuji has been affected again, but I salute you, Niki, for speaking directly in front of the person, not behind his back,” added @ma********

“Actually, Fuji and Niki are fine, but sometimes the netizens themselves make things hot,” said @hi********

“Oh God, if I were in Fuji’s position I would be crying so much, I would say that, Fuji is really strong mentally,” said @ky********