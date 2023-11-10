Suara.com – Once thought to be feuding, Nikita Mirzani and Fuji’s closeness while on holiday together in Europe managed to steal the public’s attention. The two of them looked friendly with each other as if dismissing accusations that the two of them had problems with each other.

Even Nikita Mirzani also received praise because of her concern for Fuji, who was considered to be in the wrong costume while on holiday in Europe.

The closeness of Nikita Mirzani and Fuji. (Instagram/ nikitamirzanimawardi_172)

In the video footage re-shared by the TikTok account @asrimelya, the woman nicknamed Nyai dared to reprimand Fuji regarding Haji Faisal’s daughter’s fashion style. The reason is that in the midst of the cold European weather which reached 7 degrees Celsius, Tariq Halilintar’s ex-lover actually wore a mini skirt and skimpy clothes.

Because she was worried about Fuji’s condition, Nikita Mirzani reminded the 21 year old woman to change her clothes.

“It’s impossible for white people to do this, it’s impossible for those who have lived here for decades to wear clothes like this,” said Nikita Mirzani.

Nikita Mirzani also asked Fuji to feel the weather outside first to make sure the clothes she wore were warm enough. Nikita also warned that the clothes Fuji was wearing could make Fadly Faisal’s younger brother fall ill in the future.

“Just go out first, try it first, feel it. What’s left will hurt, you know, if you force it tomorrow you’ll be sick. Seriously,” explained Nikita Mirzani.

However, Fuji doesn’t seem to want to change her outfit because her appearance looks beautiful. However, Nikita Mirzani repeatedly warned and worried that the celebrity would fall ill if she dared to dress in such a way.

Nikita Mirzani’s manners when reprimanding Fuji also stole the public’s attention. Not a few people consider the two of them to be like mother and daughter.

“Niki really cares about her motherly soul coming out, now Niki’s aura is visible,” commented one netizen.

“Niki is indeed a mother, she definitely has the instincts of a mother. Uti is considered her child,” said another netizen.

“Ms. Niki is like her son, haahaa, cute,” added a different netizen.