The dark period continues, which has now lasted for a month. But for the club at the moment the main issue is not the trust in the coach but the number of players who have been knocked out

Luca Bianchin

November 12, 2023 (change at 10:29) – MILAN

Milan pays the highest taxes in Europe: every week two, three, four injuries, often to key players. Calabria and Leao bring the count to 24 in less than four months, beyond any acceptable level, and in Lecce more than ever the feeling of eternal return was clear. Milan conceded goals from a corner like against PSG, with almost photocopied actions. He allowed himself to be put back together, like in Naples two weeks ago. It dropped in the second half, like in Paris, like against Maradona, like against Juve at San Siro. It was very, very long, like other times. He played frenetic and vaguely hysterical football, without managing to cool the game down with an orderly defensive phase or ball possession. Social media has shouted for his dismissal but Pioli is now not at risk, despite some critical issues – injuries above all – being evident to the club too. The CEO Giorgio Furlani and the market manager Geoffrey Moncada were traveling for work yesterday: they will return in the next few days – Furlani mid-week – and will talk about everything, again, with Pioli.

35 days

—

The numbers are certainly heavy. Milan haven’t won in Serie A since 7 October, the crazy night in Genoa with Giroud as flying goalkeeper: more than a month has passed, a very long time. From one stop to the next, he had an epic night in the Champions League, two draws and three defeats. Milan-PSG partially saves the balance but a lot needs to be changed: «We are not happy with the ranking we have», said Pioli. «An expert team like ours must manage certain situations in the best possible way. Injuries? I don’t have an explanation but it can’t just be bad luck. By playing a lot, physical and mental stress increases. We are suffering a lot.” In the press conference, Pioli seemed disappointed but still with the desire to fix the problems. After all, it’s easy to see what doesn’t work: «We had a frenzy that doesn’t distinguish us, we should have managed the ball better. There were opportunities for the 3-0, then we shouldn’t have extended ourselves.” Of course, the comparison last night was very strong. Allegri, who has elected match management and defensive solidity as his mantras, first in the standings. Milan, at times beautiful but terribly immature, third, with the risk of slipping to fourth place -8 behind Inter. Detachments from mid-season, not from mid-autumn.

Below the curve

—

The criticisms, therefore, extend to team management, substitutions and personalities. Pioli yesterday explained the most discussed change: «Why Musah and not Florenzi for Calabria? Because he was better suited for pace and speed.” And shortly before, the team had gone under the curve, with Theo Hernandez in the front row, to certify the change of orientation: in January, in difficulties, the curve applauded, now if it goes well it whistles. The situation is strange, harsh, almost paradoxical. Yesterday Ibrahimovic, invoked as the savior of the country, dedicated his only tweet to a football team that is close to his heart: Hammarby.

