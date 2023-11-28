On Monday the military junta of Niger repealed a law enacted in 2015, a year characterized by a huge migration crisis, to stop the flow of migrants crossing Niger to go to Libya with the aim of reaching Europe: the Niger borders Libya and Algeria and is a hub for those seeking to migrate to Europe from Africa. The Nigerian government that had adopted the law in collaboration with the European Union was overthrown in July 2023 in a coup and now the ruling military junta has decided to change national policy in this regard.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the law has been effective in reducing migration flows, but the military junta claims it has had a negative impact on the local economy in desert regions, where thousands of people previously passed through every week. In fact, his statement states that the law “did not take into account the interests of Niger and its citizens” and that the sentences issued on the basis of this law will be cancelled. According to the BBC, the decision was taken precisely to increase local support for the junta.

The repeal of the law further complicates relations between Niger and the European Union, which had already sanctioned the country following the July coup.