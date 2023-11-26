Yoko Taro is a developer who became known with Drakengard, but he became very recognized after working on the hit NieR: Automata. Well, if you are a fan of this creative, there is good news, since is working together with NieR producer in a new game.

Yoko Taro (director) and Yosuke Saito (producer) are long-time colleagues and participated in a panel in G-STAR 2023 in which they talked about the development of video games and what caught attention is that they confirmed that They are already working on a new title together.

What will the new game from the creators of NieR be like?

In case you don’t remember, both developers anticipated at the end of 2020 that they planned to work on 2 projects together.

One of them would be one they had wanted to do for a long time and what should be the first to be ready. By deduction, it is believed that they were talking about the Voice of Cards trilogy.

The other was undoubtedly the most enigmatic, since Saito said that initially he was opposed to the concept and still wasn’t completely convinced. Taro, for his part, warned that it was “unsettling“Apparently, this last project is the new one the two colleagues are working on.

Yoko Taro doesn’t expect her new game to match the popularity of NieR: Automata

Apparently, the development has gone well, since on their panel at the South Korean event (via Siliconera) they recalled the existence of the game and, without going into details, made it clear that it is not a new installment of NieR. Interestingly, Taro commented that the success of NieR: Automata is “completely impossible” to reply; in fact, I did not expect the title starring 2B to be so popular in Japan, much less in the West. That said, Taro does not believe that the new project with Saito will be equally popular.

For his part, producer Saito suggested that he would like to reveal the new project with Taro in sometime in 2024.

