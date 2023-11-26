The anime Nier Automata Ver1.1a It debuted at the beginning of this year and enjoyed a good reception. The good news for all fans of the franchise is that the history of the android waifus will continue with a second season.

Through the anime’s official account it was announced that Nier Automata Ver1.1a will have Season 2 and the best of all is that production has already started.

The story of 2B, A2 and 9S will continue in the anime

Season 1 of this anime consisted of 12 episodes, which are now available after 2 suspensions due to complications derived from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The new episodes stopped arriving last July 23.

So far, it is unknown how many seasons will be made up of Season 2 of Nier Automata Ver1.1a. Unfortunately, those in charge of production did not take advantage of the opportunity to announce the release date or window of new episodesbut it is very likely that they will be issued throughout 2024.

Will Nier Automata Ver1.1a Season 2 have Latin Spanish dubbing?

The Season 2 announcement trailer is on English and in Japaneseso it is almost a fact that as soon as the episodes are available it will be possible to see them in these 2 languages.

No advance was released in Latin Spanish, but there are reasons to think that the new episodes will have dubbing in this language. We say this because all the episodes of Season 1 can be seen both with subtitles in Latin Spanish and with dubbing in this language through Crunchyroll.

Are you waiting for the new season of Nier Automata Ver1.1a? Tell us in the comments.

