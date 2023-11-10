A day in Bologna to visit the Auto e Moto d’Epoca show, now in its fortieth edition and for the first time with a more adequate space dedicated to motorbikes. This is the largest market in Europe for vintage cars and spare parts, enthusiasts participate in large numbers and two-wheelers have gathered in 15,000 square meters some beautiful pieces from private collections and dealers.

In this video Nico talks about the bikes and the emotions of a special day. Among his favorites are some motorbikes from his youth (as happens to all of us), some models of rare beauty such as the Vincent 1000, other pieces capable of evoking figures and adventures from the past: such as Massimo Tamburini’s HB1 Bimota or the Scrambler 250 Ducati personal exhibition by Lucio Dalla. Or Valentino Rossi’s RCV 211 presented here by LCR: year 2002 of the first MotoGP world title.

There are also some curiosities, some as large as the four-cylinder Riva 500 with the compressor, a unique piece rebuilt by Benito Battilani who wrote a book about it; others as small as the first motorized scooter in the world.