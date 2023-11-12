Marco Riva, Peppo Russo and Luca Cadalora. Three friends of ours, three people very close to Yamaha. The first has been a passionate manager of Yamaha Motor Italia since ’98, MotoGP General Manager Operations for twelve years and today consultant for the Yamaha Racing Heritage Club project; the second is the well-known trainer who has worked with many unforgettable drivers starting with Fabrizio Pirovano. Finally, the three-time world champion from Modena is an admirer of the R1 because of how much the 1000 Yamaha can offer in terms of fun and training on the track.

In Bologna there was also the new GYTR Pro, the special R1 produced in just 25 units to celebrate the anniversary: ​​it is the bike that brings together the best technological solutions deriving from the winning experiences in SBK and Endurance. Marco, Peppo and Luca describe this Yamaha adventure to us from their point of view. The common denominator is the R1 and passion, of course, but it is also nice to discover that the Japanese leaders hold the Italians in high regard and that the 1000 Yamaha was the link with Valentino Rossi for Cadalora. A few laps of the track for fun, and the proposal to become a personal coach.