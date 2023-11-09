The ex-pilot from Bologna, 59 years old and three children, is today a tourist operator, with the “Romina” baths (named after his wife) on the Misano Adriatico beach and apartments for tourists. Many remember him well, he is among the legends of SBK with seventeen victories and, before the derivatives and winning the European 125 in 1985, he raced the world championship in the 500 class, winning the turbulent GP of Nations in Misano in ’89, and then in the 250 with four good victories aboard the Aprilia.

For some years Pierfrancesco has been fighting against the disease, against Parkinson’s disease; but as you can see he is in good shape, brilliant in his memories and analyzes of him. We wanted to involve him in our Motofestival because, despite the years that have passed, the name of PF Chili remains among the most loved among motorcycle enthusiasts. And for all of them we wanted to ask them: how are you?