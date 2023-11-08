Someone called it the “coffin”, or even the “widow factory”, but the Kawasaki 500 Mach III (three times the speed of sound…) was no more dangerous than many of its peers even though it braked little and was unstable on fast speeds. . It was the Americans who asked the Japanese for it and wanted it to be exaggerated: three-cylinder two-stroke like in competitions, 60 horsepower, light (170 kilos or a little more), the engine set back in the frame to make wheelies more easily. A monster emerged, which left the 750 behind in the sprint.

It is the collector Giorgio Sarti, author of numerous books on the most beautiful motorbikes in the world, who presents us with the Mach IIIs from his collection. The color variations, the aesthetic touches, the transition from the front drum brake to the disc, then the progressive weakening until the most correct weight distribution. The bike gained in safety but lost much of its special charm. The video talks about the Mach III and debunks some of the legends surrounding it: it’s not true, for one, that it seized the central piston…