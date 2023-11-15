November 14, 2023

The words of Nicolà Bulega

Nicolò Bulega, by winning Race 1 at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, clinched the 2023 FIM Supersport World Championship title. The Emilian spoke about the difficult moment he was in when he joined the Aruba Ducati team in WorldSSP, the sensations linked to ‘having got the better of his opponents and feeling the team ‘like a home’: many topics touched on in this interview.

Bulega arrived in WorldSSP in 2022 when Ducati returned to the Championship fielding a Panigale V2: last year the rookie achieved nine podiums but it was at the beginning of 2023 that he achieved his first victory: since then he has collected a total of 16, closing the games with three races to spare by beating Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha).

Bulega said: “My team did an incredible job. They worked a lot on the bike. I have enjoyed these two years very much. The goal was to win the Championship with me and the team and in the end we did it. We are world champions, not ‘I am world champion’. Being world champion doesn’t happen every day. It’s something special. It’s a season I will remember forever. I’m very happy”.

“Up until Jerez I won 14 races and Ducati 15. It means that my team and I made the difference. People can think what they want but in the end we are world champions and that is the most important thing. I think I had an incredible package but maybe we are the only ones who get the best out of this bike. Thanks to my entire team as they provided me with an amazing package. They gave me everything to become world champion.”

In 2015 Bulega won the title in the CEV Moto3 Championship while in three seasons in Moto3 he collected two podiums, both in 2016, in Jerez and Motegi. In 2019 he moved to Moto2 and then landed in WorldSSP, a category which saw him become world champion.

The 24-year-old said: “When I won the Junior World Championship in 2015 everyone was talking about me as a future world champion in MotoGP. Too many things I didn’t want to hear. They put more pressure on me and I didn’t need it at the time, I was too young. I was 16 years old, it was my first season in the World Championship. I was having fun riding the bike. Maybe I wasn’t ready to handle so much pressure. When you get to a point where you don’t enjoy riding motorbikes or going to tracks… that’s what happened to me. The last two years in Moto2 have not been good for me. I came into this Championship not in a good place even in terms of mentality given that I wasn’t ready to race.”

“When I arrived in this paddock, in WorldSSP, inside me I knew it was my last chance to be a professional rider. For me, perhaps it was the second chance of my life. When I arrived in this team I felt at home from the first test. I remember the first test carried out in November 2021 and the first time I entered the garage to see the new faces and the guys I would be working with. I remember very well, when I went to sleep that same evening, I thought, ‘today was very nice and I think there are many people I like’. It was very important. They welcomed me as if I were at home. Every time I needed something they tried to help me; not only on the track but also at home. I think that for a driver, when you’re away from home for a long time during the year, it’s important to feel at home inside the garage with your team.”

In 2024, alongside Bulega as a teammate, there will be the two-time world champion Alvaro Bautista, inside the garage of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. The WorldSSP world champion has already climbed aboard the Panigale V4 R during various tests, including the post-season test carried out in Jerez.

Bulega said: “I expect a difficult 2024. The DNA of the V4 R is similar to that of my V2. I hope to be fast with that bike. I’m happy as I will be racing in WorldSBK with the best team and the best teammate. I think I can learn a lot from Alvaro as he is doing an incredible job with the Panigale V4 R. I hope I can learn a lot from him, checking his telemetry and I will try to understand many things and then maybe in 2025 we will be strong.”