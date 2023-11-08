Talent alone is not enough. Sometimes young and talented riders are unable to emerge at high levels, or they are swallowed up by a system that is often too demanding towards kids who just want to vent their passion and love for motorbikes and speed. Nicolò Bulega was considered a child prodigy for years, but then had a difficult period that lasted a few years.

In Moto2 the results were not arriving, but in what was perhaps the lowest moment of his career, Nicolò made the decision to change paddock and get back into the game in the Supersport world championship. With humility and a lot of commitment he returned to having fun and winning, until he won the 2023 WorldSSP world title, earning promotion to the official Ducati Superbike team.

At just 24 years old he entered the premier class of derivatives through the front door, aware that he had a lot of work to do ahead of him, but also that he could count on his talent and a great team, as well as the support of Ducati.

The first contact with the Panigale V4R which took place this summer at Mugello was very positive, as were the first tests in Jerez, but the definitive response will only be available at the end of February at Phillip Island, in the first round of 2024.