The minimum wage must be increased, energy companies must be nationalized and the bill for the energy transition must fall to the large companies. Tackling things that are not going well, that is what Nicole Temmink from Zwolle wants to do as an SP MP. “Billions are still going to the fossil industry. Then we can take shorter showers, you can certainly do that, but that is ultimately not where the big gains can be made. “It is said that a better environment starts with you ‘, but I really don’t agree with that,” she says.