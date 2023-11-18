The series produced by Kidman and Reese Witherspoon could return to HBO Max with a new batch of episodes.

Attention fans of drama and high-profile actresses like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, because lThe series that brought together these three great stars could return very soonas Nicole Kidman herself confirmed during an interview in which she thanked the many fans of Big Little Lies for their unconditional support.

Premiered in 2017 on HBO, Big Little Lies became a television phenomenon, winning eight Emmy Awards on American television, including Best Leading Actress for Kidman and Witherspoon and Best Supporting Actress for Dern, as well as for its director, Jean-Marc Vallée. Which led to a second season being made.

However, this second installment was not as well received as the first, but still pKidman and Witherspoon reportedly have been working to bring back mothers from Big Little Lies. In the interview in which the Australian actress confirmed the new season, Kidman explained that this was one of the projects that she wanted most in her career.

In the videothe actress remembers that just before she arrived Big Little Lies She just had her children and was thinking about retiring. of acting, however, working on this project with Whiterspoon made him excited again to continue with his career, which in recent years has been giving him a lot of joy.

Big Little Lies sin Jean-Marc Vallée

Although the second season of Big Little Lies no longer had Jean-Marc Vallée as director, Once filming of the series was completed by the new director, Andrea Arnold, she was relieved of her duties. for the Canadian to re-edit, and even re-shoot, some of the episodes, to “maintain the visual style of the first season.”

However, if a third season of BIg Little Lies finally goes ahead, as Nicole Kidman has promised, You will no longer be able to count on Jean-Marc Vallée, since the director died in 2021 due to a heart attack.