Former Under 21 coach Nicolato takes stock of the growing Italian forwards: “Do we have a center forward? Not one but many, and all different”

Do we have a center forward? For now, the question mark remains on the great question of Italian football in recent years, but three boys – and not only them – are doing the right thing to erase it. Gianluca Scamacca, Moise Kean and Lorenzo Colombo play, score, impact, as well as Raspadori – already European champion in 2021 – and Pinamonti. But they are the 9 of the moment: Atalanta, Juve and Monza are enjoying them. Paolo Nicolato, former coach of the Under 21 team and guide of these young attackers in all the Italian youth teams, has had and knows them well. It is he who reveals their “secrets” to us.