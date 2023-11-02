The movie The Flash (2023) had the surprising participation of Nicolas Cage as Superman and this is what the actor thinks.

In the 90s and after the success of Tim Burton’s two Batman installments, the director began preparing a film about Superman. The chosen actor was Nicolas Cage, but from that project we have only received a few photos of the actor trying on the suit. So in The Flash they paid tribute to him and now the Hollywood star has commented on that cameo.

Nicolas Cage as Superman

These are his words.

“They spent a lot of time building the suit and I think Andy Muschietti is a fantastic director, he’s a great guy and a great director, and I loved his two IT movies. What he was supposed to do was literally stand in an alternate dimension, so to speak, and witness the destruction of the universe. Kal-El was witnessing the end of a universe, and with the little time I had, you can imagine what that would mean in terms of what I can convey. I had no dialogue, so I had to convey the emotion with my eyes. So that’s what I did. “I was on set for about three hours.” Nicolas Cage began.

“When I went to the cinema, I was fighting a giant spider. I didnot do that. That’s not what I did. I don’t think it was created by AI. I know Tim is upset with AI, as am I. It was CGI, okay, so they could rejuvenate me, and I’m fighting a spider. I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there. But I understand where Tim is coming from. I know what he means. I would be very unhappy if people took my art and appropriated it. I understand. I mean, I’m with him in that regard. AI is a nightmare for me. Its inhuman. There is nothing more inhuman than artificial intelligence.”

“But I don’t think it was AI on The Flash. I just think they did something with her, and again, it’s out of my control. I literally went to film a scene for maybe an hour in the suit, watching the destruction of a universe and trying to convey the feelings of loss, sadness and terror in my eyes. “That’s all I did.” Nicolas Cage concluded.

