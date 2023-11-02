Actor Nicolas Cage faces criticism and reveals the secrets behind his cameo as Superman in Flashpoint

It seems that Nicolas Cage could not escape the great web of controversies that surrounds The Flash. Can you imagine facing a gigantic spider in a movie scene and then discovering that everything was manipulated by technology? Well, that’s precisely what happened to our beloved Nicolas, who appeared as the Man of Steel in a surprise cameo, but things didn’t go exactly as he expected.

It wasn’t me fighting the spider

Within the whirlwind of conflicting opinions, emerge criticism from someone quite close to the initial Son of Krypton project in which Cage was going to participate: Tim Burton. The visionary director expressed his “quiet rebellion” against the use that, according to him, was made of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recreate certain parts of the film.

Nicolas, on the other hand, tries to clear the air and clarify the situation: “When I went to see the movie, it was me fighting a giant spider. I didn’t do that. “That’s not what I did.” Cage suggests that, rather than AI, it was CGI that played a major role in this scene, allowing him to fight a spider and digitally rejuvenating him. Furthermore, he shared his discontent and personal concern about the use of AI, describing it as inhumane.

The cameo challenge and multiversal controversy

Flashpoint has been a battlefield where opinions, expectations and disappointments have clashed. The film has been criticized for both its visual quality and the execution of its multiverse cameos, some of which seemed more like a generational confusion than a cinematic homage.

One of the main points of criticism has been the lack of appearance of Grant Gustin as The Flash, a detail that many fans have considered a missed opportunity. Surprise appearances, delivered through AI or CGI models, often came off as emotionless, leaving audiences feeling disconnected.

Caught in time

In the tumultuous sky of superheroes, Cage briefly shone like a Short-lived Superman in Flashpoint. This isn’t the first time Cage has stepped up to the Man of Steel mantle. Going back to the ’90s, he almost played Superman in a film directed by Tim Burton, Superman Lives, which unfortunately never saw the light of day. That version promised to be unique and extraordinary, presenting a Superman like never before seen.

The Scarlet Speedster movie attempted to resurrect that vision, mixing past and present in a cameo that sought to pay tribute to what could have been. However, the intervention of technology and the criticism received seem to have clouded the expected appearance of Cage, leaving us once again with the longing for that Superman who was trapped in the trunk of unfinished projects.

The image of the controversy

Returning to our Superman, or the one who could have been, Nicolas share empathy with Burton’s concerns about appropriation and artificial intelligence: “I would be very unhappy if people took my art and appropriated it,” he commented.

In a universe where multiverses have become a trend, and nostalgia a tool, Flashpoint finds itself caught between try to pay tribute and technological innovation. However, in the midst of the storm of criticism and opinions, moments of reflection and debate also emerge that will undoubtedly continue to fuel conversations and discussions in the world of superheroes for a long time.

Let’s hope that the next time we see Cage again with the cape and the “S” on his chest, it will be in a more heroic way than that shown by Flashpoint.