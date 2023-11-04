The actor admits to feeling frustrated because people do not understand where the faces and gestures that have turned him into a meme come from.

Although he is the recent winner of an Oscar for his role in Leaving Las Vegas and is one of the most important personalities in the film industry in recent decades, his peculiar lifestyle and impossible facial expressions have made him Nicolas Cage becomes an internet phenomenon through the “memeification” of his person.

A trend on the internet that Cage himself does not like at all and that seems to cause him a certain sadness. “I think I may be the first actor who has suffered a kind of memeification on the internet. “Someone decided to turn me into a meme by choosing the moments from each of my films in which the characters suffered a crisis.”

“But what hasn’t worried them at all is how that character got into that situation. It frustrates me because I really don’t know if people understand the message of my films.“, acknowledged the actor in an interview with The Guardian. “I don’t know how to process what is happening. “I got into filmmaking because it was the art form that excited me the most.”

“But this is completely new. Por at least I hope that the memes make the people who see them wonder what movies they come from and watch them. But the truth is that I have no control over them,” Cage admitted, somewhat frustrated, that he is about to release his new film in theaters, Dream Scenario.

The king of self-parody

But Nicolas Cage is not only the internet’s favorite actor to create memes, but he is also He is one of the performers who most enjoys self-parodying himself.as could be seen in the film The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent alongside Pedro Pascal, and as will be seen now with Dream Scenario.

Well, the comedy and horror film, Nicolas Cage plays An anonymous family man who becomes famous after appearing in the dreams of millions of strangers. When these dreams begin to turn into nightmares, the teacher must take action.