This Sunday night a video began to circulate where the Peruvian Nicola Porcella is caught, while a businessman complains to him in front of a group of people, because the famous person did not show up on time to a show for which he was hired in Mexicali, a situation that caused great losses to the entertainment company, as well as the annoyance of the audience, who paid a ticket to meet the Peruvian and take photographs at his side, so he asked Porcella and his representatives to return the money that had been previously paid to him.

Since his participation in the reality show “The house of the famous Mexico”, Nicola He became one of the television personalities most loved and acclaimed by the publicwho despite the fact that the program where he participated ended, have continued to support the promotion of his career in Mexico, which is why, when he is invited to an event, a large number of his followers show up to have the opportunity to meet him, However, several of the people who were waiting for a meeting with the Italian-Peruvian this Saturday November 25 at the “Show of Losses with Wendy Guevara”, They were greatly disappointed that the famous He didn’t show up.

The show took place in the Palenque Fex, in Mexicali, at 8:00 p.m., in which Wendy Guevara, Paola Suarez and Kimberly Irene They arrived punctually, carrying out the usual routine of their show, however, at the time Porcella was supposed to go on stage, the audience was bitterly surprised that he would not do so, because, according to what Nicola argued, His flight from Mexico City to Baja California had been delayed, but that did not calm the displeasure of the businessman who hired him, who gave a scolding in front of the people who were backstage.

This video came into the hands of Israel Ramirezan influencer dedicated to spreading entertainment news, and shared it on his social networks, suggesting that Porcella had arrived late to the eventbecause he had previously been seen in the VIP area of ​​the Flow Fest, a festival that he was hosting with Wendy Guevara, however, that happened a day later, on Sunday, November 26, while the Las Pérdidas show was on Saturday 25.

Although it is not clear what caused it to be delayed, whether it was an event, a flight delay or some other reason, the Peruvian had to face the claims of the businessman, who approached him noticeably upset:

“I have a contract that ends at two in the morning, there are people who paid to take a photo with you, to see you, ok… you didn’t fulfill them, we as a company make people look bad, so what do we do? “I want you to respond to a contract that we made because we did not pay anything more for you to come and be out here with 20 people,” said the businessman.

“I think you have to value the people who paid a ticket to come see you, and you did not comply because you had another commitment elsewhere, in Mexico City, this contract was made since August, and you knew it very well” , he continued.

Despite this, Nicola interrupted him and clarified that he does not manage his agenda.but he only receives instructions on when and at what time to arrive at the events where he is summoned by contract, which is why he assured that he would return the money that was paid to him, when the businessman explained to him that this would be the solution to the problem. .

“That’s what you’re not understanding, I don’t manage my schedule, I don’t know when I’m traveling, they tell me: ‘This is your ticket.’ And they’re right, I’m going to respond, I’m going to respond like Nicola “I’m not going to look bad, because you trusted me, I’m not from here, I’m not Mexican, I arrived a few months ago, they are accommodating everything for me,” he replied.

The Peruvian has not commented anything regarding this controversy, and on his social networks he has only shared the activities he has carried out since this morning, meeting on the set of “A love without a recipe”a soap opera that he is filming and in which he will make his debut as an actor in Mexican lands.

