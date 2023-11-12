Nicola Dutto is a challenger. In the heart, in the mind and in the powerful arms to which he delegates the task of completing his missions. A distant but impossible to forget day, Nicola Dutto’s career suffered a traumatic stop, and so did his life. They are those dramatic situations in which, even and above all if you are a sportsman, a competitor, in short a practicing athlete, they change your life.

Sometimes this life is heavily affected by circumstances, and limiting aspects prevail. For Nicola Dutto the terrible accident represented a pause, long and difficult, of course, after which the Man started again and, incredible but true, the Athlete started again. Nicola Dutto was a motorcycle racer, an off-road enthusiast, and he has remained so, indeed, he has been reborn.

The journey has been long and difficult, certainly not without setbacks and cruelly inhibitory moments, but in the end, today Nicola participates in the mostly extreme races that have shaped his profile as a champion. Nicola did the Dakar, the Africa Eco Race, he put himself to the test in the surrounding limits. Finally, after more than a decade, Nicola Dutto has organized the family team, joined by Tiziano Internò, and is at the start of a dream that remained alone in his heart for too long: the Baja 1000 California. This year in the even harder “Special” version.