26 April 1994, Inter wins the first leg of the UEFA Cup final against Austria Salzburg. And it is precisely the goal of its most unpredictable player that is decisive

I n 1994, thirty years after the 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the European Cup final, Inter returned to the Prater in Vienna, now the Ernst Happel Stadion, for the first leg of the UEFA Cup final. Salzburg’s opponent, the same as today in the Champions League, not yet Red Bull branded. Inter are coming off a troubled season, with Osvaldo Bagnoli sacked and president Ernesto Pellegrini entrusted himself to Giampiero Marini, the Golden Fin of the ’82 World Cup. It doesn’t end well in the championship, 13th place. Inter is rebuilding itself in Europe. At the Prater they won with a goal from their most rebellious and unpredictable player: Nicola Berti.