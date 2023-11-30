Viola scored the decisive goal with the Argentine on a penalty 5 minutes from the end and qualified: to top the group they need a point against Ferencvaros

Fiorentina qualifies for the next round, we’ll see if they do so from the top of the group: a draw against Ferencvaros will be enough. It was tough against Genk who played a really good first half but a second half in which, little by little and also thanks to Fiorentina’s different impetus, they essentially disappeared. After Kayembe’s goal (best together with the goalkeeper), Fiorentina equalized at the end of the first half with Quarta and then the turnaround with a penalty converted again by him, Nico Gonzalez, an Italian certainty.

The Italian leaves both Beltran and Nzola on the bench and puts Kouame in the middle of the attack also made up of Ikoné and Nico Gonzalez, a trio supported by Barak. Parisi still on the right despite Italiano having said that Kayode was ready, in the middle of the field Maxime Lopez with Duncan. Genk presents itself with the same formation (4-2-3-1) and has the giant Arokodare as its advanced offensive pivot. The start saw Viola come close to finishing with Ikoné not hitting the ball a few meters from Van Crombrugge. But it is Genk who put together the first real action of the match: Fadera runs to the left with a smooth shot from Parisi, takes the ball towards the center of the area, a sure shot which however – on the turn – hits the post. Danger averted for the Viola who, by winning, have guaranteed passage to the next round. Fiorentina tries with Kouamé but must be careful of the maneuvered – and technical – counterattacks of a Genk team that is at the Franchi followed not only by two thousand fans but also imbued with the desire to create the full result. In the 18th minute, the Belgians were again on the front foot: Christensen blocked a shot by Paintsil who had escaped to Biraghi. Italiano’s men ask for a penalty for Munoz’s arm in the area but the referee and Var are silent, Barak tries with a shot that rises over the crossbar. The right wing of the Belgian team shows Fiorentina’s improvisation while Quarta has to intervene (badly) on Galarza in the middle of the pitch: useless intervention and first yellow for the Viola. Quarta himself takes a shot from thirty meters: high and lopsided. Fiorentina doesn’t get going, while the referee gives Fadera the second yellow card for a blow to Parisi, a tackle that is repeated after 1′. The Genk coach changes Fadera at risk of red with Baah but first there is another opportunity for Fiorentina: the Belgian goalkeeper fails and comes out badly, Munoz sleeps and Kouamè arrives who then falls to the ground but – it seems – untouched. On the turnaround, in the 44th minute Kayembe gave Genk the lead by starting the action and finishing it also thanks to a blunder by Quarta. Zero to one and it all has to be done again. But it doesn’t take long: in the second minute of injury time, Fiorentina regains the lead with a shot in front of goal by Martiunez Quarta himself after a clearance by the Belgian goalkeeper following a shot from Mina. One by one, everything at stake.

The start of the second half – Italiano passes Kayode and Milenkovic – sees the Genk goalkeeper save again: this time on Barak. Fiorentina has another impetus, they want to sort out the practical qualification for the playoffs, Italiano also puts Arthur and Beltran (behind Kouamé, at Barak), the Genk Zeqiri who scored in the first leg: but the match is still not unblocked. It all happens when a beautiful first move, and with an accompanying backheel, leads Kayode into the area and Sadick to commit a clear foul, whistled immediately and then confirmed by the VAR. Nico Gonzalez, more altruistic than selfish throughout the match, presents on the diskette and inserts the reversal. Two to one and qualification one step away. Genk reacted, there was a fight at the end with Galarza pardoned after a gesture (violent elbow) towards Arthur. However, Fiorentina qualified for first place until next time.

