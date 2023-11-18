And this car may have belonged to another F1 driver whose name starts with ‘Nico’ and ends with ‘berg’.

It is always interesting to know what Formula 1 drivers have in their garage. Because if a car is good enough for an F1 driver, then it’s certainly good enough for mere mortals, right? Of course, it must be a car that has actually been driven, not like Alonso’s McLaren.

That McLaren is not the only car of an F1 driver that you can get your hands on, because a Porsche of Nico Hulkenberg is also being auctioned. And this is not just any Porsche. This is the most hardcore version of the 991: a GT2 RS MR.

The last two letters mean that the car is equipped with a Manthey Racing kit. We of course know this 991 GT2 RS MR as the car that took the coveted lap record on the Nordschleife in 2021. That record has now been taken away by the AMG One, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun.

A 991 GT2 RS is hardcore enough for most people, but the standards of Formula 1 drivers are of course slightly higher. That is why Hulkenberg sent the car to the men of Manthey Racing.

Manthey has installed a 3-way adjustable KW chassis and upgraded the brakes. As you can see, the aerodynamics have also been adjusted, with a different spoiler, a new splitter, canards on the front bumper and aerodiscs on the rear rims. Those rims are also lightweight. The original parts are also still present. Watch:

To top it all off, this car has also been engine tuned. At Hulkenberg’s request, Manthey increased the power from 700 hp to 800 hp. That was not done with the car that took the ‘Ring record, so this car should be even faster on the Nordschleife.

The fact that the car had one Formula 1 driver as its previous owner is of course special enough, but there may even be two. According to the current owner, the car also belonged to another Nico: Nico Rosberg. That would be striking.

Unfortunately, there is no evidence of the latter, so we cannot verify it. We know for sure that the car belonged to Nico Hülkenberg, because there is a complete video in which he talks about this car (see below).

If you would like to be the next owner of this 991 GT2 RS, you can, as the car is currently being auctioned through Collecting Cars. And you don’t have to drive very far to pick it up, because it is in Belgium. Bidding is possible until Tuesday 19.04.

