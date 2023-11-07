From the iconic music of Gran Prix to the story of a whole day shooting a test or even the “super test”. Nico retraces the story of his life, regarding motorcycle testing.

Obviously there is the story of the famous slogan that still distinguishes it: “Helmet, on your head, tightly fastened! Lights, on, even during the day! And caution… always!”

Nico talked about the characters I worked with, the most famous tests, the less easy and difficult ones, the winter tests with the frost in January and February. There were some accidents, fortunately few, and only one on the track, in the legendary Laguna Seca.

And again the dune with Edi Orioli, his popularity in the 90s, the stunt doubles he used for off road: Eliano Riva, Valerio Da Lio who later founded Ohvale, Roberto Ungaro who raced enduro, was an agent of trade in the Pavia area, honorable job but he wanted to work with motorbikes.

The most famous riders who joined him in the tests: Cadalora with the perforated leather suit on the Apennines and the CBR 600 with the snow and only three clean curves, Gianola and Gresini on the road with the Garelli 125, Gramigni in Varano when I taught him how putting your hand on the ground in a bend, Orioli and the jumps with the Africa Twin and the dune that was then on the Po, Picco “free dealer”, De Petri who goes crazy with the Yamaha Tenerè and flies into the lake, others.

The test of the legendary Yamaha 500 world champion, on an English track.