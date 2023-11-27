Hi everyone! Yesterday we experienced a historic day, Francesco Bagnaia who confirms himself as world champion with Ducati, Jannik Sinner leading the Italian tennis team to victory in the Davis Cup after 47 years. These are feats that force reporters to mention champions such as Agostini, Valentino and Panatta.

Sinner is only 22 years old and is the third tennis player ever capable of beating number 1 Djokovic twice in a few daysequaling Nadal and Murray. Bagnaia is 26 years old and brings the Italian brand its second title in the top class, as not even Stoner managed. Two titles in a row like Ago did with MV Agusta and Rossi too, but with Honda.

Many media outlets highlight this today: these two young Italian aces, Sinner from San Candido (Bz) and Bagnaia from Chivasso (To), have a lot in common. They moved from home to chase their dream, they have talent and a large one mental strength, they worked hard. And especially they are not characters and do nothing to change. They are polite, reserved, concentrated, silent.

Pecco in particular is very far from the classic image of the motorcyclist: he doesn’t love the limelight like Ago in his time, he’s not extroverted and gascon like Valentino, he’s not irreverent like Lucchinelli, to name the figures most loved by fans of the last half century. Like Sinner, Bagnaia seems atypical even as an Italian.

That’s better. Italians are rude and overbearing when they circulate in the city or run on the highways; they are often opinionated and resentful when expressing themselves on social media. In particular, today’s young people are portrayed as immature, violent, frustrated, incapable of reacting to defeats. It is not so. Long live Bagnaia for all this too!

One last consideration. There are those who get angry (like my friend Zam) when some doubt that Bagnaia is a true champion. I’m not surprised: Ago won fifteen titles but many objected (“yes but does he run alone, if he didn’t have the MV?”), Rossi won in 500 and then dominated in MotoGP (after having already won two world titles in 125 and 250) and they said “Good strength, with that Honda…”

Valentino’s greatness comes above all from there, he jumped on the losing bike and won with it too. And who knows, maybe Pecco will make a move like this sooner or later. One thing is certain, however: today’s MotoGP is not a great MotoGP. Between tires skidding, aerodynamic tunnels sucking in, judges reeling and eight Ducatis making good and bad weather, more and more enthusiasts are struggling to take it seriously. And that’s a shame.