Hi everyone! It’s been a hot week for us in the Moto.it editorial team and I’ll give you some numbers: we achieved almost 300 contents between the site and MotoFestivalwe published over 150 videos on YouTube, 230 posts on Facebook which reached over one million viewswe reached out on Instagram 550.000 account…

Let’s archive Eicma 2023 – the first event of its kind in the world – with the feeling of having done great team work in a context of general enthusiasm. I realize that these may seem like obvious phrases, but they are not at all: none of us expected such a participatory, lively, pulsating Fair. Everything beyond our wildest expectations.

I did a quick test among the “kids” of the editorial staff who, precisely with the occasion, has grown further. Many things struck us: first of all the volumes of the public since Thursday and the absolutely incredible peaks of the weekend (perhaps even excessive compared to the available spaces); then the desire to share, the general enthusiasm and above all the quantity of young and very young people.

The moods and idols of the web may have attracted many young people here too, but the technical skills and passions are certainly there. Lots of boys, girls, and many school groups with their teachers. The more mischievous among us suggest that some professor took advantage of the opportunity, dragging the students to Rho so as not to miss the appointment with the “show”. But we haven’t seen any recalcitrant kids, if anything we’ve seen many dark faces due to the prices of the drinks: isn’t 12 euros for a focaccia with mortadella definitely too much?

And the motorbikes. We all checked how the absence of BMW has weighed; many enthusiasts asked us where the propeller manufacturer was, just as many asked for news about Harley and almost none about Indian. Too bad for them. Generally, the Chinese manufacturers seemed more refined to us, and Chinese motorcycles increasingly appreciated and credible; even the Indians, although with a different approach, seem very fierce and captivating.

Italian brands have asserted themselves, with many new features and almost all of them of great interest. We have collected some rumors: some of the most important houses would like to discuss how to evolve Eicma, because the costs are high and the feeling is that of playing the game of small foreigners: a lot of the public rushes to see the Ducatis or the Guzzis or the Fantics, to summarize, and then they also look at the rest. Without the adults, many visitors would stay at home. And by the way, the redhead booth wasn’t big enough to accommodate everyone.

Finally, for many of us it was a new phenomenon, for forty-year-olds however it is a return: I’m talking about relaunch of medium-sized sports cars, the 400 and more timidly also the 600. And I conclude with the outdoor twin-cylinder races. It was an experiment, the public responded enthusiastically, next year it will be a super event like the Bettega memorial at the Motorshow.

Long live Eicma, long live Paolo Magri and his team and thanks to all of you who followed us, at the Fair and on the web. It’s a shame I missed some meetings with readers and I speak for myself: I’m not Superman, my beard is turning grey, at a certain point I had to raise the white flag…