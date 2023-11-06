We are here, physically and on the web. If you pass by the Fair come and visit us, if you can’t reach Milan Rho stay connected: website, Motofestival and social media to keep you informed about everything. My personal applause goes to Paolo Magri, whom I have known and respected for fifty years, since a twenty-year-old regularist appeared one day in the editorial office and…

November 6, 2023

Hi everyone! I can’t wait to enter EICMA as I have done without fail (ouch ouch) since 1961. When I was thirteen, I saw wonderful fifties of all types appearing, I was uncertain between the sports models and the regular ones, I “carried ahead” by collecting kilos and kilos of brochures in my backpack.

I regret, I must admit, the intimate dimension that the classic Milan Fair was able to give us with the “Cycle and Motorcycle Show” of the past, which was biannual and made us want it even more. But then I have to recognize that it is right, right that the spectacular Citylife with its futuristic skyscrapers has arisen in the center of Milan and that our event has all the necessary space.

Because we need a lot of space, after the difficulties of the pandemic, almost all the brands have returned, including the KTM group with Gas Gas and Husqvarna. There are very few brands missing and in any case it’s a shame: our passion, as we know, requires space and physicality, we need to carefully look at every little detail of the new motorbike, we need to touch the surfaces that attract us, we need to get on the saddle to check the effect it has.

EICMA arrives at a happy time for the motorcycle market and we wrote it in recent days. Drawing a line to October 31st, we discover that in ten months we have already exceeded 311 thousand registrations, a milestone that had been missing for twelve years and with a nice +17% compared to 2022.

I’m looking forward to meeting many friends among many beautiful bikes. I’ll name just one: Paolo Magri. And not so much because he is our President, the number one of Confindustria ANCMA, above all because in him I see that young regularist from Bergamo who almost fifty years ago he showed up, surprisingly, in the editorial office of Pilota Moto, a Milanese fortnightly which has now disappeared. “I’m a driver and I can follow the races for you”, is how the aspiring collaborator introduced himself. And he’s come a long way.

He’s a guy of substance, Magri, a serious guy. I would like to underline that at the end of his mandate he will not reapply, because he wanted to introduce the “single mandate” in the statute: he believes in alternation, and not just in words. They were four very tough years, Paolo literally saved EICMA, there was a real risk that it would disappear forever. AND leaves a sector in clear recoveryeven if he couldn’t do everything he wanted.

I feel sorry for many friends who write to me and say that they won’t be able to get to Milan because times are difficult and the family budget doesn’t allow it; I’m also sorry for those Tuscans who are suffering from the floods of recent days. For all of them we will give our best on the site, on MotoFestival and on social media.

Stay connected, as always!