Are you interested in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a game inspired by Smash Bros? Here we get more information after its debut on Nintendo Switch.

This time, after knowing its additional content, we bring a compilation of the news that is on the way. It seems that the game is going to receive a patch that includes interesting content.

In the announcement message, the team thanks the positive reception of the game and commits to continuous improvement. The next update, patch 1.2is on the way with overall loading time and performance improvements on Switch, adjustments to mob ults, platform collision fixes, and more.

Problems have been fixed such as edge shifting, reflective hitboxes, and bugs in campaign mode. In training mode, the frame-by-frame experience and pausing have been improved. At the audio level, adjustments have been made to the announcer’s voice and the game volume. Details in the user interface, such as the description of campaign boosts and the randomization of competitive stages, have also been corrected.

As we mentioned, it is version 1.2which for now has no date.

You already know that the game was confirmed for November 3, 2023 and then was delayed until November 7. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you face off the largest and best roster of fighters to date, including new characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, the Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron and many more! Choose your favorite fighters, master their unique moves, and use powerful new Supers to deliver the ultimate blow with your friends or through a unique roguelike campaign.

